Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.18-0.22 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $151-156 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $153.83 million.Tilly’s also updated its Q3 2019 guidance to $0.18-0.22 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TLYS. ValuEngine raised shares of Tilly’s from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Tilly’s from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. B. Riley set a $14.00 price target on shares of Tilly’s and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Tilly’s in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tilly’s from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tilly’s has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.60.

Get Tilly's alerts:

NYSE TLYS traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $10.77. The stock had a trading volume of 10,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,411. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Tilly’s has a 52-week low of $7.62 and a 52-week high of $25.46. The stock has a market cap of $249.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.70.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $161.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.67 million. Tilly’s had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 14.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tilly’s will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Janet Kerr sold 3,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.84, for a total transaction of $25,621.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,740. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Henry purchased 12,795 shares of Tilly’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.89 per share, with a total value of $100,952.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,290 shares in the company, valued at $270,548.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 48.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Tilly’s

Tilly's, Inc retails casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hats, sunglasses, headphones, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

Featured Story: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Tilly's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilly's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.