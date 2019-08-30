TIG Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA)

TIG Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 378,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 484,540 shares during the period. Davita comprises approximately 0.9% of TIG Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. TIG Advisors LLC owned about 0.24% of Davita worth $21,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of Davita by 467.3% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Davita by 63.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Davita by 54.0% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Davita by 2,481.1% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. Finally, Employers Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Davita during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

DVA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Davita from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Davita from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Davita from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Davita from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Davita from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Davita currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.21.

DVA stock traded up $0.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.37. The company had a trading volume of 4,355,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,555,904. Davita Inc has a 52 week low of $43.40 and a 52 week high of $79.11. The company has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.87 and a 200 day moving average of $54.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Davita (NYSE:DVA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.12. Davita had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Davita Inc will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Davita Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

