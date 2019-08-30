TIG Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 18,159 Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN)

TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 18,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,908,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 749,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,341,000 after acquiring an additional 19,347 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,969,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $202,756,000 after acquiring an additional 128,466 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Global Payments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $860,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 210,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,688,000 after buying an additional 50,174 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Payments alerts:

In related news, EVP Guido Francesco Sacchi sold 10,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total transaction of $1,666,148.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,639,727.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alan M. Silberstein sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.18, for a total value of $109,326.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,430 shares of company stock valued at $3,743,069 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GPN traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $165.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,508,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,495,929. Global Payments Inc has a 12 month low of $94.81 and a 12 month high of $172.20. The company has a market capitalization of $25.42 billion, a PE ratio of 31.98, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $162.22 and its 200 day moving average is $148.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.05. Global Payments had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 13.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Global Payments Inc will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.77%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Global Payments from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $200.00 price objective on Global Payments and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Global Payments from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Global Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $164.00 to $173.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.74.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.