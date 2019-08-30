Tierion Trading 8.3% Lower Over Last Week (TNT)

Tierion (CURRENCY:TNT) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 30th. Tierion has a total market cap of $12.61 million and approximately $462,645.00 worth of Tierion was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Tierion has traded down 8.3% against the US dollar. One Tierion token can currently be purchased for $0.0294 or 0.00000307 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Huobi, Gate.io and Binance.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002668 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010450 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.52 or 0.00234832 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.87 or 0.01354027 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000661 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000164 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00019435 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00092496 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00021098 BTC.

Tierion Token Profile

Tierion launched on July 17th, 2017. Tierion’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 428,481,269 tokens. Tierion’s official website is tierion.com . Tierion’s official Twitter account is @tierion and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Tierion is /r/tierion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Tierion

Tierion can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Binance, Liqui, Huobi and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tierion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tierion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tierion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

