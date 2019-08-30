Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) Shares Acquired by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 42.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,602 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $1,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zacks Investment Management lifted its position in Thomson Reuters by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 707,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,611,000 after purchasing an additional 6,921 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its position in Thomson Reuters by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 3,572,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $220,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786,691 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Thomson Reuters by 169.7% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 384,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,810,000 after purchasing an additional 241,968 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the 2nd quarter valued at about $326,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC lifted its position in Thomson Reuters by 95.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 219,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,137,000 after purchasing an additional 107,222 shares during the last quarter. 19.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.47 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Thomson Reuters presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.59.

Thomson Reuters stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $68.60. 41,799 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 551,732. The firm has a market cap of $33.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.24. Thomson Reuters Corp has a 1-year low of $46.45 and a 1-year high of $70.93.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 69.36% and a return on equity of 5.16%. Thomson Reuters’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Thomson Reuters Corp will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is 192.00%.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and information-based tools to professionals worldwide. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics.

