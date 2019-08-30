TheStreet Lowers Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) to C

TheStreet cut shares of Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on GRBK. Zacks Investment Research raised Green Brick Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. BidaskClub raised Green Brick Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.57.

Shares of GRBK opened at $9.18 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.50 and its 200 day moving average is $9.11. The company has a market capitalization of $465.58 million, a PE ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.59. Green Brick Partners has a 12-month low of $6.65 and a 12-month high of $10.45. The company has a current ratio of 8.93, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $183.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.00 million. Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 7.66%. Equities research analysts predict that Green Brick Partners will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John R. Farris acquired 7,000 shares of Green Brick Partners stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.25 per share, with a total value of $57,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 106,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $878,377.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 52.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Green Brick Partners by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Green Brick Partners by 529.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 4,318 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Green Brick Partners by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 201,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 4,445 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Green Brick Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Green Brick Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. 83.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Green Brick Partners Company Profile

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in Builder Operations and Land Development segments. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots; and land and construction financing business.

