TheStreet Downgrades Everi (NYSE:EVRI) to D+

TheStreet lowered shares of Everi (NYSE:EVRI) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report issued on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on EVRI. Raymond James set a $14.00 price target on shares of Everi and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Everi from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Everi and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Everi currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.25.

Shares of NYSE EVRI opened at $9.16 on Monday. Everi has a 12-month low of $4.76 and a 12-month high of $12.56. The company has a market capitalization of $647.38 million, a PE ratio of 91.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.31.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. Everi had a net margin of 3.57% and a negative return on equity of 10.47%. The company had revenue of $129.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Everi will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EVRI. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Everi by 0.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 322,455 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Everi by 139.8% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,297 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. Menta Capital LLC increased its position in Everi by 10.5% during the first quarter. Menta Capital LLC now owns 21,705 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Everi by 170.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,545 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Everi by 247.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,241 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares during the last quarter. 97.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Everi

Everi Holdings Inc provides technology solutions for the casino gaming industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. It offers gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, core HDX, Empire MPX and the Texan HDX, wide area progressive games, and slot tournament systems; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

