Thermal Energy International (CVE:TMG) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.06

Shares of Thermal Energy International Inc. (CVE:TMG) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 5000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.07. The firm has a market cap of $9.71 million and a PE ratio of -60.00.

About Thermal Energy International (CVE:TMG)

Thermal Energy International Inc engages in the development, engineering, and supply of pollution control products, heat recovery systems, and condensate return solutions in North America, Europe, China, and internationally. Its products include GEM steam traps; FLU-ACE, a direct contact condensing heat recovery system that recycles the heat lost through the boiler flue gas exhaust; and DRY-REX, a low temperature biomass drying system.

