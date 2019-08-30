The New Ireland Fund (NYSE:IRL) Stock Price Down 0.8%

The New Ireland Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IRL)’s stock price traded down 0.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $8.32 and last traded at $8.32, 792 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 88% from the average session volume of 6,360 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.39.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.99.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in The New Ireland Fund by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 17,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 6,446 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The New Ireland Fund by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 4,229 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of The New Ireland Fund by 11.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 54,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 5,451 shares in the last quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The New Ireland Fund by 128.8% during the first quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. now owns 58,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 32,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of The New Ireland Fund by 26.4% during the first quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 64,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 13,416 shares in the last quarter. 35.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The New Ireland Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Bank of Ireland Asset Management (U.S.) Limited. It is managed by Kleinwort Benson Investors International Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the Ireland. It seeks to invest in growth stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

