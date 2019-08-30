The Independent Investment Trust (LON:IIT) Shares Up 1.3%

The Independent Investment Trust plc (LON:IIT)’s stock price shot up 1.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 491 ($6.42) and last traded at GBX 491 ($6.42), 19,898 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 79% from the average session volume of 93,441 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 484.50 ($6.33).

The stock has a market cap of $269.69 million and a P/E ratio of -7.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 505.39.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. The Independent Investment Trust’s payout ratio is -0.11%.

The Independent Investment Trust PLC is a publically owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity mutual fund for its clients. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The Independent Investment Trust PLC is based in Edinburgh, United Kingdom.

