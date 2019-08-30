The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) Shares Bought by San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its stake in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,689 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 607 shares during the quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KO. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth about $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA increased its stake in The Coca-Cola by 348.8% during the second quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in The Coca-Cola by 230.8% during the first quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 83.5% during the second quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. 66.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other The Coca-Cola news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.40, for a total value of $747,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 108,457 shares in the company, valued at $5,791,603.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Lisa Chang acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $53.24 per share, with a total value of $26,620.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,051.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 488,761 shares of company stock valued at $25,417,705. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KO. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.10.

Shares of KO stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.93. The stock had a trading volume of 3,505,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,031,141. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.24 and its 200 day moving average is $49.45. The Coca-Cola Co has a twelve month low of $44.25 and a twelve month high of $55.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.98 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.48.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.67% and a net margin of 21.11%. The firm had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.92%.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantbased beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

