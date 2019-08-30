Tharisa (LON:THS) Trading 3% Higher

Shares of Tharisa plc (LON:THS) traded up 3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 120 ($1.57) and last traded at GBX 118.50 ($1.55), 19,769 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 30% from the average session volume of 15,153 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 115 ($1.50).

A number of research firms have issued reports on THS. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.96) price objective on shares of Tharisa in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tharisa in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 113 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 110.11. The stock has a market cap of $312.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.97, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Tharisa plc, an investment holding company, engages in the mining, processing, beneficiation, marketing, sale, and logistics of platinum group metals (PGM) and chrome concentrates in China, South Africa, Singapore, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: PGM, Chrome, and Agency and Trading.

