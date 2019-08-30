Teza Capital Management LLC Purchases 84,533 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Teza Capital Management LLC grew its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 888.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 94,043 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,533 shares during the quarter. General Mills makes up about 2.9% of Teza Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $4,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in General Mills during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,185,000. Employers Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in General Mills during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in General Mills by 377.4% during the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its position in General Mills by 100.9% during the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smart Money Group LLC acquired a new position in General Mills during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GIS traded up $0.62 on Friday, hitting $53.97. 1,401,607 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,553,290. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.77. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.42 and a 52 week high of $55.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.25.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 27.67% and a net margin of 10.39%. General Mills’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.87%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GIS shares. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on General Mills from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Goldman Sachs Group cut General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on General Mills from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. General Mills presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.98.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

