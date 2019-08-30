Teza Capital Management LLC Has $1.60 Million Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Teza Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 167.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,468 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,678 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service comprises 0.9% of Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 19.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,645,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,636,496,000 after buying an additional 2,391,075 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 83.7% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,475,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $388,323,000 after buying an additional 1,583,923 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth $96,213,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,008,476 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $779,687,000 after buying an additional 585,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 60.8% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,130,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $116,720,000 after buying an additional 427,354 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UPS traded up $0.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $119.20. 61,207 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,297,251. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.89 and a 52-week high of $125.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $113.12 and a 200-day moving average of $107.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.23.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.03. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 175.60% and a net margin of 6.56%. The firm had revenue of $18.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.04%.

UPS has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.44.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

