Teza Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD)

Teza Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) by 37.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,142 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade accounts for about 0.6% of Teza Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TD Ameritrade were worth $1,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD boosted its stake in TD Ameritrade by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 17,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in TD Ameritrade by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 28,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its stake in TD Ameritrade by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 6,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in TD Ameritrade by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in TD Ameritrade by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 10,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. 91.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AMTD traded up $0.68 on Friday, hitting $44.55. 35,486 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,837,876. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $42.14 and a 1-year high of $59.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.16.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. TD Ameritrade had a net margin of 36.07% and a return on equity of 27.13%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. TD Ameritrade’s payout ratio is 35.93%.

AMTD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of TD Ameritrade from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of TD Ameritrade from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. BidaskClub cut shares of TD Ameritrade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. Gabelli reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TD Ameritrade in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of TD Ameritrade from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TD Ameritrade currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.55.

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships.

