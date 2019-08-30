Teza Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,443 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $778,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,527,142 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $774,743,000 after buying an additional 583,194 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,989 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 97,459 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 36,281 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 107,153 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,146,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Linda P. Hefner sold 2,601 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.66, for a total value of $368,457.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,515,532.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 14,668 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.28, for a total value of $2,101,631.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,016,617.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 177,202 shares of company stock valued at $25,175,829 over the last 90 days. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DHR. Royal Bank of Canada set a $134.00 price objective on Danaher and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Argus upped their target price on Danaher to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on Danaher from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Danaher in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price (up from $142.00) on shares of Danaher in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.54.

DHR stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $142.04. 470,807 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,982,215. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.18 billion, a PE ratio of 31.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.94. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $94.59 and a 1 year high of $145.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $140.11 and a 200-day moving average of $133.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The conglomerate reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 12.22%. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

