Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Miramar Capital LLC

Miramar Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Texas Instruments makes up about 3.5% of Miramar Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Miramar Capital LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $4,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 5,338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 8,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 27,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,130,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Shares of TXN traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $124.05. The stock had a trading volume of 77,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,170,471. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 3.01. The firm has a market cap of $114.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.43. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $87.70 and a 12-month high of $130.37.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.08. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 57.25% and a net margin of 34.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.83%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TXN shares. ValuEngine raised Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Loop Capital increased their price target on Texas Instruments to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.71.

In related news, SVP Bing Xie sold 52,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.75, for a total value of $6,681,197.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 106,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,575,226. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP R Gregory Delagi sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total value of $19,092,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 243,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,025,136.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,251,117 shares of company stock valued at $159,473,823. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.