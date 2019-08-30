Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) is Managed Asset Portfolios LLC’s Largest Position

Managed Asset Portfolios LLC cut its holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 443,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,163 shares during the quarter. Tetra Tech comprises 7.9% of Managed Asset Portfolios LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $34,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chicago Equity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 40.0% in the second quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 45,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,545,000 after purchasing an additional 12,900 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in Tetra Tech during the second quarter worth about $83,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in Tetra Tech by 66.0% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 25,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 10,051 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tetra Tech during the second quarter worth about $864,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Tetra Tech by 1.0% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 70,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,227,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.26% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech stock traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $81.44. 69,440 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,033,333. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 30.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.11. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.52 and a fifty-two week high of $86.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 5.85%. The firm had revenue of $623.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.42 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Tetra Tech’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 13th. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is currently 22.73%.

In other Tetra Tech news, SVP Mark A. Rynning sold 1,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.31, for a total value of $100,872.45. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,243.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 95,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.49, for a total value of $6,894,451.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 148,954 shares of company stock worth $11,173,062. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TTEK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Maxim Group set a $92.00 target price on Tetra Tech and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Roth Capital raised their target price on Tetra Tech from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Tetra Tech in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.40.

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

