TERA Hits 1-Day Volume of $670,994.00 (TERA)

TERA (CURRENCY:TERA) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. Over the last week, TERA has traded down 27.3% against the US dollar. One TERA coin can currently be bought for $0.0066 or 0.00000068 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CHAOEX and BigONE. TERA has a market cap of $5.55 million and approximately $670,994.00 worth of TERA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002641 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010402 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.26 or 0.00231085 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $129.56 or 0.01344915 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000645 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000162 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00018953 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00091260 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00021584 BTC.

TERA Profile

TERA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 844,711,128 coins. TERA’s official Twitter account is @terafoundation . The official website for TERA is terafoundation.org

TERA Coin Trading

TERA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CHAOEX and BigONE. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TERA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TERA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TERA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

