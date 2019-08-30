Temple Bar Investment Trust (LON:TMPL) Trading 0.9% Higher

Temple Bar Investment Trust PLC (LON:TMPL)’s stock price traded up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,187 ($15.51) and last traded at GBX 1,182.44 ($15.45), 47,628 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 40% from the average session volume of 79,091 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,172 ($15.31).

The firm has a market capitalization of $786.42 million and a PE ratio of -7.49. The company has a quick ratio of 10.13, a current ratio of 10.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,239.64.

Get Temple Bar Investment Trust alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a GBX 11 ($0.14) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.91%. Temple Bar Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.52%.

Temple Bar Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Investec Fund Managers Ltd. It is co-managed by Investec Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Temple Bar Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Temple Bar Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.