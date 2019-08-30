TEMCO Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.42 Million (TEMCO)

TEMCO (CURRENCY:TEMCO) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. TEMCO has a market capitalization of $4.42 million and $284,680.00 worth of TEMCO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TEMCO token can currently be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinBene and Cashierest. In the last seven days, TEMCO has traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010406 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.28 or 0.00231375 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $130.23 or 0.01352165 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000648 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000162 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00019144 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00091442 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00021588 BTC.

TEMCO Profile

TEMCO’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,729,685,892 tokens. The Reddit community for TEMCO is /r/temcolabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TEMCO’s official website is www.temco.io . TEMCO’s official message board is medium.com/temcolabs . TEMCO’s official Twitter account is @TEMCOLABS

Buying and Selling TEMCO

TEMCO can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cashierest and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TEMCO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TEMCO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TEMCO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

