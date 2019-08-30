Taronis Technologies (NASDAQ:TRNX) versus ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Financial Contrast

Taronis Technologies (NASDAQ:TRNX) and ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Taronis Technologies has a beta of -0.82, indicating that its share price is 182% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ACM Research has a beta of -0.7, indicating that its share price is 170% less volatile than the S&P 500.

11.2% of Taronis Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.6% of ACM Research shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Taronis Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 43.5% of ACM Research shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Taronis Technologies and ACM Research, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Taronis Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 ACM Research 0 0 4 0 3.00

ACM Research has a consensus price target of $20.75, indicating a potential upside of 44.50%. Given ACM Research’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ACM Research is more favorable than Taronis Technologies.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Taronis Technologies and ACM Research’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Taronis Technologies $9.71 million 3.32 -$15.04 million N/A N/A ACM Research $74.64 million 2.74 $6.57 million $0.55 26.11

ACM Research has higher revenue and earnings than Taronis Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Taronis Technologies and ACM Research’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Taronis Technologies -122.22% -76.07% -57.96% ACM Research 13.16% 26.29% 13.45%

Summary

ACM Research beats Taronis Technologies on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

ACM Research Company Profile

ACM Research, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy to flat and patterned wafer surfaces in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation cleaning equipment for two-dimensional and three-dimensional patterned wafers at advanced process nodes; and custom-made wafer assembly and packaging equipment. The company markets and sells its products under the Ultra C brand name through direct sales force and third-party representatives. ACM Research, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

