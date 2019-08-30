Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) is Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s 4th Largest Position

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,831,626 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 273,431 shares during the period. Target makes up approximately 2.1% of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Target were worth $245,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Target by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,391,837 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $593,268,000 after buying an additional 171,019 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,980,549 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $460,727,000 after purchasing an additional 381,831 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Target by 18.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,178,060 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $255,071,000 after purchasing an additional 502,098 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Target by 59.7% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,893,715 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $232,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,856 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 1.8% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,658,165 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $213,344,000 after purchasing an additional 46,261 shares during the period. 82.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TGT stock traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $106.91. 3,086,078 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,462,749. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.90. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $60.15 and a 1-year high of $108.55. The company has a market cap of $53.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The retailer reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.21. Target had a return on equity of 27.43% and a net margin of 4.10%. The firm had revenue of $18.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.98%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TGT shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $90.00 price target on Target and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Cowen set a $120.00 price target on Target and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Target from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $115.00 price target on Target and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Target from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.37.

In related news, insider Mark J. Tritton sold 15,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,575,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Cathy R. Smith sold 8,412 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.40, for a total value of $878,212.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,513 shares of company stock worth $6,446,667 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

