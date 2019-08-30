Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE:SKT) Short Interest Update

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE:SKT) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,000,700 shares, an increase of 9.1% from the July 15th total of 38,503,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,970,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 21.3 days. Approximately 45.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In related news, CEO Steven B. Tanger purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.48 per share, with a total value of $144,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,188,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,215,098.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Reddin purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.62 per share, for a total transaction of $102,340.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 42,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $620,238.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 0.4% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 122,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,566,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 5.2% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 11,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 1.6% during the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 49,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 5.4% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 1.4% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 59,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 97.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SKT traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $14.02. 40,483 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,796,344. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.65. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a fifty-two week low of $13.61 and a fifty-two week high of $24.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.355 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.13%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.26%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SKT. Citigroup set a $16.00 price target on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $19.80 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE:SKT), is a publicly-traded REIT headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina that operates and owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 40 upscale outlet shopping centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states coast to coast and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.4 million square feet leased to over 2,900 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

