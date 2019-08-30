Tallgrass Energy LP (NYSE:TGE) Short Interest Update

Tallgrass Energy LP (NYSE:TGE) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,638,400 shares, a growth of 9.3% from the July 15th total of 5,159,200 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days.

TGE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Tallgrass Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet lowered Tallgrass Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Tallgrass Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Tallgrass Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tallgrass Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Tallgrass Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tallgrass Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $457,000. Barings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tallgrass Energy by 200.3% in the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 96,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after buying an additional 64,287 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Tallgrass Energy by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 94,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after buying an additional 20,559 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tallgrass Energy by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tallgrass Energy by 66.2% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 765,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,164,000 after buying an additional 305,090 shares during the period. 55.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TGE stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.49. 168,322 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,413,112. Tallgrass Energy has a twelve month low of $14.28 and a twelve month high of $25.96. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Tallgrass Energy (NYSE:TGE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $211.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.00 million. Tallgrass Energy had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 29.12%. Equities analysts predict that Tallgrass Energy will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.08%. This is an increase from Tallgrass Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 30th. Tallgrass Energy’s payout ratio is presently 170.08%.

Tallgrass Energy Company Profile

Tallgrass Energy, LP, through its subsidiaries, provides crude oil transportation services to customers in Wyoming, Colorado, Kansas, and the surrounding regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Natural Gas Transportation; Crude Oil Transportation; and Gathering, Processing & Terminalling.

