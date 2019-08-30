Talktalk Telecom Group PLC (LON:TALK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Talktalk Telecom Group PLC (LON:TALK) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 109.71 ($1.43).

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TALK shares. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Talktalk Telecom Group in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Talktalk Telecom Group in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Talktalk Telecom Group in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Numis Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 70 ($0.91) price objective on shares of Talktalk Telecom Group in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 110 ($1.44) price objective (down previously from GBX 120 ($1.57)) on shares of Talktalk Telecom Group in a research note on Thursday, June 20th.

Talktalk Telecom Group stock traded down GBX 0.60 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 103 ($1.35). The stock had a trading volume of 296,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,760,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 294.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.62. Talktalk Telecom Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 91.65 ($1.20) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 140.10 ($1.83). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 104.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 110.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion and a PE ratio of 36.79.

TalkTalk Telecom Group PLC is a provider of fixed line broadband, voice telephony, mobile and television services. The Company serves over four million residential and business customers under the TalkTalk and TalkTalk Business brands. TalkTalk residential packages offer broadband, phone, television and mobile services.

