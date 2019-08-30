Talend SA (NASDAQ:TLND) is Vista Equity Partners Management LLC’s Largest Position

Vista Equity Partners Management LLC lessened its stake in Talend SA (NASDAQ:TLND) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,206,845 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 45,462 shares during the quarter. Talend accounts for approximately 8.8% of Vista Equity Partners Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC owned approximately 4.14% of Talend worth $46,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TLND. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Talend during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Talend during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Talend by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Talend by 174.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Talend during the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,000. 81.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TLND. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Talend in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp set a $54.00 price objective on Talend and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup set a $52.00 price target on Talend and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Talend from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Talend from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Talend has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.43.

NASDAQ TLND traded down $0.76 on Friday, reaching $40.48. 180,425 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 353,167. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.18 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Talend SA has a fifty-two week low of $31.14 and a fifty-two week high of $73.52.

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.25. Talend had a negative return on equity of 249.51% and a negative net margin of 25.39%. The firm had revenue of $60.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Talend SA will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Talend SA provides software platform to address IT integration needs in various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

