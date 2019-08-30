Tael (WABI) One Day Volume Hits $1.03 Million

Tael (CURRENCY:WABI) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 30th. One Tael coin can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00001283 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $7.20, $24.72, $5.22 and $6.32. Tael has a market cap of $7.08 million and $1.03 million worth of Tael was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Tael has traded up 10.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Tael alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00040685 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $470.54 or 0.04904720 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000210 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Tael Profile

Tael (WABI) is a coin. It launched on July 21st, 2017. Tael’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,557,387 coins. Tael’s official Twitter account is @wabiico

Buying and Selling Tael

Tael can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $5.22, $34.91, $45.75, $24.72, $119.16, $4.92, $6.32, $7.20, $10.00, $13.96, $18.11 and $62.56. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tael directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tael should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tael using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tael Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tael and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.