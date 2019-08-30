TaaS Price Tops $0.85 on Top Exchanges (TAAS)

TaaS (CURRENCY:TAAS) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 30th. Over the last seven days, TaaS has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar. One TaaS token can now be purchased for $0.85 or 0.00008821 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Livecoin, CoinExchange and Liqui. TaaS has a market cap of $6.89 million and $195.00 worth of TaaS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010458 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.41 or 0.00233698 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.68 or 0.01341816 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000654 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000163 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00019235 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00092079 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00021130 BTC.

About TaaS

TaaS launched on February 2nd, 2017. TaaS’s total supply is 8,146,001 tokens. TaaS’s official website is taas.fund . TaaS’s official Twitter account is @TaaSfund and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TaaS is /r/taasfund

TaaS Token Trading

TaaS can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Liqui, Livecoin and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TaaS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TaaS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TaaS using one of the exchanges listed above.

