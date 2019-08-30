T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) Rating Reiterated by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reissued their market perform rating on shares of T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

TMUS has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile Us from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Barclays reiterated a buy rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile Us in a report on Monday, July 29th. HSBC set a $85.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile Us and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. UBS Group restated a buy rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Nomura increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile Us from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. T-Mobile Us has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $89.55.

Get T-Mobile Us alerts:

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $78.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.53 and a 200-day moving average of $74.82. The company has a market cap of $66.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.54. T-Mobile Us has a one year low of $59.96 and a one year high of $85.22.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 billion. T-Mobile Us had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that T-Mobile Us will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO G Michael Sievert sold 9,324 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $703,962.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 533,965 shares in the company, valued at $40,314,357.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in T-Mobile Us by 272.8% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 343 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile Us in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile Us in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile Us in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Alera Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile Us in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors own 33.33% of the company’s stock.

About T-Mobile Us

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

Further Reading: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile Us Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile Us and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.