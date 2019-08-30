Synovus Financial Corp Sells 2,146 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Synovus Financial Corp reduced its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 311,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,146 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $15,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 21.4% during the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 34,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 6,134 shares during the period. Vicus Capital increased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 20.9% during the second quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 168,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,566,000 after purchasing an additional 29,040 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 179,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 220.3% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 229,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,705,000 after purchasing an additional 158,082 shares during the period. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 16.2% during the second quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 17,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the period.

Shares of FLOT traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $50.92. 608,890 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.76 and a 12 month high of $51.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.85.

