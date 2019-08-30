Synovus Financial Corp Raises Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 220,766 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $18,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABT. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,827,545 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,904,774,000 after purchasing an additional 65,260 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,133,985 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,598,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778,840 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.9% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 17,025,499 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,431,723,000 after purchasing an additional 149,307 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.1% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,817,281 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $573,333,000 after purchasing an additional 73,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronna Sue Cohen raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 7,636.6% during the first quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 6,248,957 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $6,249,000 after purchasing an additional 6,168,186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

ABT traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $85.04. The stock had a trading volume of 75,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,932,178. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.53, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.42. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $65.22 and a twelve month high of $88.76.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 17.26%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 12th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ABT. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.38.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Daniel Gesua Sive Salvadori sold 7,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $596,058.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,157,278. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brian B. Yoor sold 43,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.77, for a total transaction of $3,753,552.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 125,781 shares in the company, valued at $10,788,236.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 435,040 shares of company stock worth $37,121,747 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

