Synovus Financial Corp Has $68.36 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY)

Synovus Financial Corp reduced its position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 233,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,336 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust comprises about 1.0% of Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $68,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,478,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,656,092,000 after purchasing an additional 540,611 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 7,802,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,286,087,000 after purchasing an additional 378,185 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 18,310.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,281,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,028,000 after purchasing an additional 5,253,141 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 4,923,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 29,237.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 4,893,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,374,000 after acquiring an additional 4,877,062 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPY traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $292.56. 4,471,806 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,464,172. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $293.88 and its 200-day moving average is $287.67. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $233.76 and a 52 week high of $302.23.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

