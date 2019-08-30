Synovus Financial Corp Has $47.19 Million Holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Synovus Financial Corp cut its stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 226,934 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 597 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises approximately 0.7% of Synovus Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $47,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 8,331.0% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,467,191 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 21,212,570 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 21,191.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,534,097 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $353,410,000 after buying an additional 3,517,498 shares during the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $197,884,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $147,976,000. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its stake in Home Depot by 226.3% in the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 604,165 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $90,808,000 after buying an additional 419,034 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 34,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.09, for a total transaction of $7,010,097.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 81,982 shares in the company, valued at $16,567,742.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.05, for a total transaction of $2,024,460.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 84,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,511,266.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 189,288 shares of company stock worth $40,882,974 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $227.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,894,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,578,451. Home Depot Inc has a 12-month low of $158.09 and a 12-month high of $227.70. The company has a market capitalization of $240.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $213.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $0.10. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.18% and a negative return on equity of 1,179.69%. The firm had revenue of $30.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a $1.36 dividend. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 55.01%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $213.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Finally, Argus set a $240.00 price target on shares of Home Depot and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.11.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

