Synovus Financial Corp Has $431.49 Million Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Synovus Financial Corp lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,742,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 24,995 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 6.5% of Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Synovus Financial Corp owned about 0.97% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $431,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Titan Capital Management LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $40,000. Hanson McClain Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 290.0% in the first quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $66,000.

IWF traded down $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $159.72. 59,543 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,659,568. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $160.01 and its 200 day moving average is $154.77. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $121.71 and a 12 month high of $164.34.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

