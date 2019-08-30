Synovus Financial Corp Has $29.03 Million Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 280,407 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp owned approximately 0.19% of Genuine Parts worth $29,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,604,757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $373,382,000 after buying an additional 14,068 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,965,765 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $188,434,000 after buying an additional 163,768 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,789,057 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $200,428,000 after buying an additional 56,198 shares during the period. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc raised its position in Genuine Parts by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 1,318,634 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $138,997,000 after purchasing an additional 260,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Genuine Parts by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 904,189 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $86,820,000 after purchasing an additional 22,731 shares during the last quarter. 77.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Genuine Parts stock traded up $0.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $90.48. 431,307 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 772,570. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $87.26 and a twelve month high of $115.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $94.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.92.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.08). Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.7625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 53.70%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GPC. Stephens began coverage on Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $101.00 target price on Genuine Parts and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Genuine Parts from $114.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $102.00 price objective on Genuine Parts and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.75.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

