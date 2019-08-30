Synovus Financial Corp Has $21.20 Million Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 161,497 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,519 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $21,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Personal Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, G&S Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 96.3% in the 2nd quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

PEP stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $136.39. 1,434,807 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,527,095. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $130.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.86. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.53 and a 52 week high of $136.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.60.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 9th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $16.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.44 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 59.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.49%.

In related news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 2,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.95, for a total value of $324,159.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,920 shares in the company, valued at $7,356,534. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 9,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.15, for a total transaction of $1,226,779.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,500,602.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “average” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, July 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.35.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

