Synovus Financial Corp Has $13.23 Million Position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 2.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 191,750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,056 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $13,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hanson McClain Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 89.9% in the first quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 65.1% during the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 20.3% during the first quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 44,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after acquiring an additional 7,535 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 9.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 114,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,386,000 after acquiring an additional 10,085 shares during the period. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 13.0% during the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 41,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,892,000 after acquiring an additional 4,825 shares during the period.

Shares of VFH traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.34. 4,756 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 645,420. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $55.16 and a 1-year high of $72.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.59 and a 200-day moving average of $67.70.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

