Synovus Financial Corp Boosts Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,401 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,157 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $10,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UNP. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,425,071 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $473,437,000 after purchasing an additional 22,644 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,640,019 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,330,401,000 after acquiring an additional 688,775 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth $3,997,000. Sabal Trust CO lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 806.0% during the first quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 111,342 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $18,616,000 after acquiring an additional 99,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 12.1% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,497 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Robert M. Knight, Jr. sold 8,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $1,551,944.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 94,943 shares in the company, valued at $17,093,537.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cascend Securities downgraded Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Union Pacific to $191.00 in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Raymond James set a $197.00 target price on Union Pacific and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $177.00 target price on Union Pacific and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.62.

Shares of UNP stock traded up $0.44 on Friday, reaching $162.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,168,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,958,342. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $128.08 and a 12-month high of $180.54. The company has a market capitalization of $110.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.75.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The railroad operator reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 26.95%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.50%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

