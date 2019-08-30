Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $142.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Synopsys delivered solid third-quarter fiscal 2019 results backed by it solid product portfolio. The company is benefiting from increasing global design activity and customer engagements. Growing demand for advanced technology, design, IP and security solutions is creating a solid market opportunity for Synopsys. Rising impact of AI, 5G, IoT and big data is boosting investments in new compute and machine-learning architectures, which is a tailwind. Further, with the growing need for enhanced security measures, demand for the company’s solutions is shooting up. However, geo-political challenges coupled with uncertainties hovering around government actions to restrict trade with Huawei are a concern. Moreover, competition from Cadence and other EDA vendors is an overhang.”

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Synopsys from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Synopsys to $155.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an outperform rating and issued a $160.00 price target (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a positive rating and issued a $150.00 price target (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $137.20.

NASDAQ SNPS opened at $141.31 on Monday. Synopsys has a 1 year low of $79.14 and a 1 year high of $142.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.24 billion, a PE ratio of 50.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.74.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The business had revenue of $853.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $831.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Synopsys will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.47, for a total transaction of $1,374,700.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 16,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,316,094.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 3,133 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.88, for a total transaction of $381,850.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,025,742.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,503 shares of company stock worth $6,474,092. 1.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GYL Financial Synergies LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 1st quarter valued at $999,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,270 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,116,000 after purchasing an additional 51,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. 90.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

