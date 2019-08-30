Swedbank AB (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Swedbank AB (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a hold recommendation on the company.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SWDBY shares. Barclays lowered Swedbank to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Swedbank in a research note on Thursday, July 18th.

SWDBY opened at $12.67 on Friday. Swedbank has a 12 month low of $12.55 and a 12 month high of $25.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.27, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.87.

Swedbank (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter. Swedbank had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 36.84%.

About Swedbank

Swedbank AB (publ) provides various banking products and services to private, corporate, and organizational customers. The company operates through Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, and Large Corporates & Institutions segments. It offers deposit and lending products; guarantees; non-life insurance products; brokerage and other securities; real estate brokerage; and asset management, financing, and life insurance and pension services.

