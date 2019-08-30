Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC Makes New Investment in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,126,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,598,000 after acquiring an additional 51,046 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,403,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,684,000 after buying an additional 22,710 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,885,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,892,000 after buying an additional 15,156 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 676,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,650,000 after buying an additional 31,346 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 485,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,964,000 after buying an additional 17,230 shares during the period.

Shares of IVW stock traded down $0.58 on Friday, hitting $179.72. The company had a trading volume of 13,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,973. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $180.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.62. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $140.49 and a twelve month high of $185.23.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

