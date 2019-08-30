Sure Ventures (LON:SURE) Stock Price Up 13.5%

Sure Ventures PLC (LON:SURE)’s stock price rose 13.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 100 ($1.31) and last traded at GBX 102.50 ($1.34), approximately 8,076 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 90.30 ($1.18).

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 86.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.06.

About Sure Ventures (LON:SURE)

Sure Ventures Plc is a venture capital firm specializing in investments in early stage technology companies. It focuses on software centric businesses in augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR), the Internet of things (IoT), and financial technologies (Fintech). Sure Ventures Plc was founded in 2017 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

