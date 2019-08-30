Sun Life Financial INC Sells 62,788 Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Sun Life Financial INC lowered its position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 62,788 shares during the quarter. Kimco Realty comprises 0.3% of Sun Life Financial INC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Sun Life Financial INC’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Kimco Realty by 2.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,484,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,956,000 after purchasing an additional 171,251 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,138,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,438,000 after purchasing an additional 534,503 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 30.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,682,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,619,000 after purchasing an additional 630,652 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 1.0% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,137,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,552,000 after buying an additional 20,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 10.3% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,992,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,818,000 after buying an additional 185,828 shares during the last quarter. 86.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on KIM shares. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Kimco Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Raymond James lowered shares of Kimco Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.17 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.11.

KIM stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.42. 1,252,406 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,699,448. Kimco Realty Corp has a one year low of $14.29 and a one year high of $19.43. The stock has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.16). Kimco Realty had a net margin of 34.08% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $284.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 3,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total value of $63,679.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 198,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,732,317.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

