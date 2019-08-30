Sun Life Financial INC Sells 33,635 Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Sun Life Financial INC lessened its position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 30,289 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 33,635 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial INC’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WU. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in The Western Union by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in The Western Union during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Western Union during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Close Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,488 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 297.1% in the 2nd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 3,971 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently commented on WU. Northcoast Research lowered shares of The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Western Union from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

Shares of The Western Union stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $22.06. The stock had a trading volume of 52,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,861,910. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.99. The Western Union Company has a 1 year low of $16.42 and a 1 year high of $22.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.83.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. The Western Union had a negative return on equity of 309.12% and a net margin of 22.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Western Union Company will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

In other news, Director Betsy D. Holden sold 15,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total value of $327,429.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 103,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,193,276.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard L. Williams sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $320,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,782 shares in the company, valued at $2,176,727.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 92,307 shares of company stock worth $1,906,267. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About The Western Union

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

