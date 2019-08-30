Sun Life Financial INC Decreases Stake in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU)

Sun Life Financial INC decreased its position in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,960 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial INC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $626,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PRU. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,129,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $417,519,000 after buying an additional 326,075 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 5.0% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 8,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the first quarter valued at $703,000. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the first quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 20.9% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 82,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,599,000 after buying an additional 14,280 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PRU shares. Wells Fargo & Co set a $115.00 price target on Prudential Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group cut Prudential Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $116.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Citigroup cut Prudential Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $112.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays set a $108.00 price target on Prudential Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Prudential Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.15.

NYSE:PRU traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,819,971. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. Prudential Financial Inc has a twelve month low of $75.61 and a twelve month high of $106.64. The stock has a market cap of $31.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.49.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $14.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.63 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 6.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Prudential Financial Inc will post 12.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.22%.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

