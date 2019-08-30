SUEZ/ADR (OTCMKTS:SZEVY) Hits New 12-Month High at $7.75

SUEZ/ADR (OTCMKTS:SZEVY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $7.75 and last traded at $7.75, with a volume of 7096 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.60.

Several analysts have commented on SZEVY shares. Macquarie started coverage on shares of SUEZ/ADR in a research report on Monday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank cut shares of SUEZ/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of SUEZ/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.92. The company has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.68 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Suez SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the water and waste cycle management business in France, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Water Europe, Recycling and Recovery Europe, International, Water Technologies & Solutions, and Other. It provides water distribution and treatment services to individuals, local authorities, and industrial clients; and waste collection and treatment services, including collection, sorting, recycling, composting, energy recovery, and landfilling for non-hazardous and hazardous waste for local authorities and industrial clients.

