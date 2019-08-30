StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) Tops 1-Day Volume of $2,779.00

StrongHands Masternode (CURRENCY:SHMN) traded up 7.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 30th. StrongHands Masternode has a total market cap of $164,326.00 and approximately $2,779.00 worth of StrongHands Masternode was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One StrongHands Masternode coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00001184 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange and Trade Satoshi. During the last week, StrongHands Masternode has traded 81.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.91 or 0.00572311 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00005607 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Stakinglab (LABX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002715 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 32.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Zoomba (ZBA) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000022 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode Coin Profile

SHMN is a coin. StrongHands Masternode’s total supply is 1,447,400 coins. StrongHands Masternode’s official website is www.stronghands.info/masternodes . StrongHands Masternode’s official Twitter account is @shmnofficial

Buying and Selling StrongHands Masternode

StrongHands Masternode can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands Masternode directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade StrongHands Masternode should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy StrongHands Masternode using one of the exchanges listed above.

