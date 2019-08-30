Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) in a research note released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

STOR has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine downgraded Store Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James lifted their target price on Store Capital from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Store Capital in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Store Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Store Capital from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.00.

Get Store Capital alerts:

NYSE:STOR opened at $37.48 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.87. The company has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Store Capital has a 52-week low of $26.93 and a 52-week high of $37.60.

Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.17). Store Capital had a net margin of 36.14% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The company had revenue of $163.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Store Capital will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Store Capital by 100.0% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Store Capital by 2,702.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Store Capital by 120.0% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Store Capital by 230.8% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Store Capital during the second quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

Store Capital Company Profile

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in 2,255 property locations, substantially all of which are profit centers, in 49 states.

Read More: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Store Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Store Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.