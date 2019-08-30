Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,536 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 276.5% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. MRA Associates USA LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 94.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.27% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $137.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,298,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,323,567. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Walt Disney Co has a 52-week low of $100.35 and a 52-week high of $147.15. The firm has a market cap of $248.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $139.42 and a 200 day moving average of $129.98.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.41). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 19.02%. The firm had revenue of $20.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.27, for a total value of $875,874.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 94,462 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.18, for a total transaction of $13,336,145.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 154,423 shares of company stock worth $21,743,165 over the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price (up previously from $132.00) on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Imperial Capital decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.22.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

